Victoria Beach will be dry this long weekend after water plant outage

Victoria Beach will likely be without water this long weekend, and possibly even longer.

A pump which transports water from the lake into the water plant isn't working, according to Reeve Brian Hodgson.

Hodgson said workers were ready to fire up the water plant for the season when they realized something was wrong.

It's hard to estimate how long it will take to repair, he says, because they don't know what's wrong.

"My understanding, it's [the] first time in history that we haven't had water this weekend [May long]. And I've been going down for 70 years," he said. "So it makes me feel terrible, believe me."

Hodgson said the pump is deep down in a well and will have to be pulled up to be inspected.

Residents should keep checking the Victoria Beach website for updates, he added.

About 1,500 properties rely on the local water system.

Victoria Beach is about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

