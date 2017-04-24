Manitoba Justice Vic Toews will face an investigation over alleged breaches of conflict-of-interest rules.

The Canadian Judicial Council, the body that oversees federally appointed judges in Canada, says it is launching a review of Toews's conduct as a result of a complaint filed by a private citizen this past weekend.

The complaint was filed shortly after Canada's ethics commissioner found that the former Conservative cabinet minister broke conflict-of-interest rules by doing consulting work for two Manitoba First Nations after he left office in 2013.

"Over the weekend we did get a complaint regarding Justice Toews, and so we will be reviewing his conduct as per the council's bylaws," Johanna Laporte, the council's director of communications and registry services, said Monday.

The council, which oversees federally appointed judges in Canada, could recommend Toews' removal from the bench. However, Laporte said it's too early at this point to say what will come out of its review.

The council's executive director will examine the complaint and decide if it should be forwarded to a member of its judicial conduct committee, which consists of chief justices from across the country.

Following that review, the judicial conduct committee member could decide to either dismiss the complaint or refer it to a review panel.

"A review panel will then … consider whether the matter, if proven, would be serious enough to possibly warrant removal and would refer the matter to an inquiry committee," Laporte said.​

Toews retired from federal politics in July 2013. He served as minister of justice, president of the Treasury Board and minister of public safety in several Conservative cabinets. He worked as a lobbyist and consultant in 2013.

He was appointed to the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench in March 2014.

'Switched sides'

The Conflict of Interest Act prohibits former public office holders, including ministers, from acting on behalf of any person or organization in connection with a case where the Crown had previously been a party to it, or the former minister had once been involved with it.

But in a report released Friday, ethics commissioner Mary Dawson said Toews advised a First Nations group that he had previously battled when he was Treasury Board president in Stephen Harper's cabinet.

"In providing strategic advice on a proposed settlement agreement in relation to the Kapyong matter, and in participating in its drafting, Mr. Toews switched sides," Dawson's report stated in part.

"He acted for or on behalf of a party that was seeking relief against a decision in which he had been involved as a minister of the Crown."

In 2007, while in government, Toews approved the transfer of the Kapyong Barracks, a former military site in Winnipeg, to the Canada Lands Company.

That decision was challenged in court by a group of First Nations, including the Peguis First Nation, and Toews was named as a respondent in the legal proceedings.

The Federal Court ruled in 2012 that the government had failed to adequately consult First Nations, and set aside the transfer. The ruling was upheld by the Federal Court of Appeal in August 2015.

Dawson said Toews subsequently acted on behalf of the Peguis First Nation by providing strategic advice to their legal counsel, and by meeting with municipal and provincial officials on the Kapyong file.

In her report, Dawson said Toews has also breached the rules requiring a two-year cooling off period for providing consultancy services to the Norway House Cree Nation through a company owned by his wife.

During his last year in office, Toews had dealings with the Norway House Cree that constituted "direct and significant official dealings," Dawson said.

There are no penalties or sanctions for violating ethics or conflict of interest rules.

However, the report's findings have prompted critics and ethics experts to call for Toews's removal from the bench.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of the citizen group Democracy Watch, said on Monday that he welcomes the Canadian Judicial Council review.

"It's a good step forward and hopefully they will recommend his removal from the bench, because he violated a fundamental good government law. That undermines the public's confidence in the integrity of the judiciary," he said.