A group of retired transit bus drivers wants the City of Winnipeg to offer free bus rides to veterans on Remembrance Day, and the mayor seems to be on board.

Retired driver George Morrison said the group has been lobbying Winnipeg Transit and the city for years to recognize veterans in this way.

"We looked into it and we found just about every other major city in Canada was offering free rides to veterans," he said. "I've sent letters a couple times and never heard anything back from [the city]."

He said he has friends who were in the military and the idea came up in conversation.

"They've done a lot. They've made a lot of sacrifices," he said. "Just to offer them a small, $2 ride — it's not going to cost [the city] a lot."

Former Winnipeg Transit driver George Morrison has been lobbying the city for years to provide free bus rides for veterans on Remembrance Day. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

He said a free bus ride would "at least enable them to get to and from Remembrance Day services, either at the legions, the ANAVETS [Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada] or downtown at the convention centre."

On Wednesday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he is aware of the request to his office.

"I fully support free transit on Remembrance Day for members of the Canadian Armed Forces as well as veterans," he said.

He's asked staff to look at the feasibility of offering free rides to veterans in time for this Remembrance Day, which falls on Saturday.

Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil said Winnipeg Transit is looking into the idea.

He said it remains to be seen how bus drivers would identify veterans.