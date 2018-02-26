Fresh off a bronze medal win at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Venla Hovi hightailed it back to Winnipeg to help lift the University of Manitoba Bisons into the Canada West women's hockey final.

"Oh, it was such a good feeling, such a good feeling and then after that, I just noticed how tired I actually was," she said from her home on Monday.

"I'm not gonna lie, I feel pretty exhausted. I'm still lying in bed and probably not going to move from here all day."

Hovi, who played for Team Finland at the Olympics, assisted on the eventual game-winning goal during the 3-2 bronze medal win by Finland over the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

It was her third Olympic games and second bronze medal. Finland was third in the 2010 Games in Vancouver but fifth in Sochi in 2014.

Hovi didn't stick around long to celebrate in South Korea, skipping the closing ceremonies to get to Winnipeg. Her Bisons — trailing the reigning national champion Alberta Panda 1-0 in the best-of-three semifinal — were set to play Saturday and it meant a lot to be there.

"They're pretty much my second family," Hovi, 30, said about her Bison teammates.

"They've been a huge part of my route to the Olympics and I didn't even consider staying [in Pyeongchang]. I said I want to play and help the team out as well as I can."

But she nearly didn't make it onto the ice.

It took four hours to get from the Olympic village to the airport in Seoul, then it was a nine-hour flight to Vancouver, where she was delayed for six hours due to a snowstorm.

By the next morning's skate, her gear still hadn't yet arrived. In the end, it showed up in time for the game and Hovi didn't miss a step, despite jetlag from the 15-hour time difference.

Hovi assisted in the 2-1 overtime win, evening the series.

Venla Hovi, left, poses with her Finnish teammates a few days ahead of the start of the Olympics. (Venla Hovi/Twitter)

The teams were back on the ice the next day and it was Hovi again, setting up the game winner — the only goal in a 1-0 marathon.

She zipped a pass to Jordyn Zacharias who found the back of the net with 6½ minutes remaining in the fourth overtime.

"I don't know, my legs were still feeling pretty good and I could pick up some speed at least some times on the ice," she said, admitting to feeling dehydrated and nauseous after nearly seven full periods of hockey.

"At the same time, at the end, I noticed the other team was getting really tired and I just thought that we just need one smart play where we can out play them and we are going to score. And that's kind of how it happened."

Manitoba will now host the University of Saskatchewan in the Canada West Finals, March 2-4.

Hovi plans to rest and sleep for the next two days before hitting the ice again.