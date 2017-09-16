Winnipeg vegans united at an inaugural event celebrating compassion for animals and meat-free food Saturday.

Vendors, speakers and environmental activists joined together for VegFest at the University of Winnipeg.

Krista Hiddema spoke at the event on behalf of Mercy for Animals promoting the humane treatment of animals.

The group has done hidden camera investigations at meat, poultry and dairy facilities across the country to uncover mistreatment. She told CBC the organization doesn't believe there's such a thing as ethical meat.

"​We know from the cats and dogs we share our homes with, they feel pain, they feel joy, they feel sadness and those same emotions are shared by cows, by pigs, by chickens who all would prefer to live," Hiddema said.

Joel Weber is a farmer from Fresh Forage — a small start-up — who came out to promote microgreens.

He said the greens are a great way to get needed nutrients adding one ounce is equal to eating a pound and a half of broccoli.

"It's an excellent source of protein," he said.