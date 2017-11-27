Two Manitobans travelled to Mexico recently to study one of the most endangered sea mammals in the world and document a last-ditch effort to save them from extinction.

There are fewer than 30 vaquita porpoises left in the world, and they live in the Gulf of California between the Baja California Peninsula and the western coast of Mexico. Fishing in the gulf, also called the Sea of Cortez, has been banned in an effort to protect the vaquita, but their population continues to rapidly decline.

Kristin Westdal, known as the Beluga Queen in Churchill, is a marine biologist and is consulting with international marine scientists. Her husband, Winnipeg filmmaker Chris Paetkau, filmed the plight of the vaquitas for the Discovery Network.

Paetkau says illegal fishing threatens the vaquita because fishers set illegal nets in an effort to catch a fish called totoaba, whose bladders sell for thousands of dollars in China.

"That's where the conflict comes in, is that this is a fishing village and people need to make money and they need to eat," Paetkau said in an interview with CBC's Up to Speed.

Paetkau followed the efforts of a group called Vaquita CPR, which was attempting to live capture, and possibly breed, one of the rare porpoises. Due to their small dorsal fins, they can be hard to spot, Paetkau said.

"You need basically flat, calm seas, and that's hard to get sometimes in the Sea of Cortez," he said.

The group managed to capture two porpoises — a young calf and an mature female, which died after being captured.

"Live capture had never been done before so there was no way of knowing what was going to happen on the CPR side. This was a shot in the dark, a last ditch effort, a Hail Mary," Paetkau said.

Illegal fishing

The Discovery Channel piece also follows a crew from the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a non-profit marine conservation group, aboard a ship tracking illegal fishers for the Mexican government.

Paetkau says some of the illegal totoaba fishing is tied to criminal cartels, and fishers go out at night to lay the illegal nets.

Under the cover of darkness, the Sea Shepherd crew follows fishing boats using radar, and once they come within about a kilometre of the boats, they send out a drone equipped with infrared cameras to take pictures of the fishers setting the nets.

The crew also pulls up and destroys so-called ghost nets, which have been set and forgotten.

"They're there to basically fill the gap between what the government is supposed to do and their capacity or incapacity to do it," Paetkau said.

Two vaquita porpoises on a beach. (Alejandro Robles)

The population of vaquita porpoises has dropped by half every year for about the last five years, and experts believe there could be as few as 15 left, Paetkau said.

Paetkau has spent much time studying Manitoba's marine life along the coast of Hudson Bay and says there are lessons we can learn from the plight of the vaquitas.

"Marine issues are interconnected all throughout the world and it's not unusual to hear of issues in one place that are similar to another place," he said.

"So what I would like ultimately is that for us in Manitoba, for sure, is that we recognize the true treasure that we have and to make sure that that stays the way it is."