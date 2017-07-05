Winnipeg police are investigating a string of break-ins at vape shops around the city.

A number of break-ins have been reported to police in the past two weeks, including two this week at Jeremy Loewen's Vape Haven on Pembina Highway.

Someone threw a big rock through one of the shop's windows early Tuesday and took vaporizers as well as juice — the fluid used to create the vapour.

Then, around 3 a.m. Wednesday, thieves broke another window, next to the boarded-up one, and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Glass lies across the floor of Vape Haven on Pembina Highway, which was broken into on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. (Courtesy Jeremy Loewen)

"They took a hitch off a vehicle and pitched that through [the window]. The floor's all wrecked, damaged. There's glass embedded right into the floor," Loewen said.

Daniel Lofchick, who owns Cold Turkey Vape Shop, said his downtown store on Edmonton Street was broken into four times in the past week. His store in St. Vital was also hit once in that time.

'I'm just disgusted by the whole thing' - Jeremy Loewen

Similar to the case with Loewen's store, thieves broke into Lofchick's business through the windows.

Lofchick has security cameras but is looking at installing metal blinds over the windows when the shop is closed.

Although he's been open 2½ years, the break-ins didn't start until this spring.

"I'm just disgusted by the whole thing," Loewen said.

"I'm just a small business trying to make a go of things, trying to help people quit smoking and everything. And then you've got a bunch of rogue yahoos that got to close to putting you out of business."

Winnipeg police said they're investigating the following vape shop breaks-ins: