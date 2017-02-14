A recent series of car-window smashing is keeping Winnipeg autobody and glass shops hopping.

"It's vandalism. People are breaking windows to get into customers' vehicles to steal change. Steal whatever. It could be a bag. A backpack. It could be anything," said Grant Sicotte, owner of Marion Autobody.

Sicotte says vehicles are coming in from all over the city, from St. Vital to St. James, Transcona and North Kildonan.

He has seen a 15% jump in claims involving vandalism involving broken glass over the same time last year.

Grant Sicotte, owner of Marion Autobody, said he tries to get smashed windows fixed within a day so his customers can feel secure.

"For the last few weeks, eight to 10 claims were brought to our shop. That doesn't include the ones that are at the compound that were towed because of vandalism as well. Once they are assessed by MPI, they will get towed here," said Sicotte.

Over at Boyd Autobody and Glass on McPhillips Street, they're trying to keep up.

'I have seen windows smashed for hair clips.' - Boyd Autobody manager Clarissa Marr

Manager Clarissa Marr says in January alone, she has had 20 vehicles in the shop, all because of smashed glass.

This month, six or seven have already come in.

"I have seen windows smashed for hair clips. Glass jobs are steady here and from all different areas of the city," said Marr.

Sicotte says cars with smashed glass are getting priority.

Warm weather to blame?

"We try and turn it around in a day as well. Just to make sure the customer is secured. We can bring back the vehicle at a later date if there is damage to the body. You don't want anyone when it is –20C driving with a window that is missing," he said.

Sicotte thinks the warmer weather may be making it easier for thieves. And he says no one is immune. A Winnipeg police service officer had the glass on his personal vehicle smashed.

MPI says it opens about 10,000 vandalism claims every year in Manitoba. Data on whether those numbers are up or down over the same time last year were not available at this time. Customers have been reporting a three-week backlog at MPI to have their vehicle assessed.

Manitobans who have a deductible of $100 or $200 will have their deductible waived after a rule change last year meant to help car owners who are frequent victims of vandalism. But those with a higher deductible have to pay the full amount.

The average cost of a claim related to vandalism is about $1,300.