Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg's Valley Gardens neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Kimberly Avenue, near Rizer Crescent and Louelda Street, around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said a resident in the area saw the stabbing and called police.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man who was brought to hospital in critical condition.

Murray said police don't yet know the victim's identity.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: