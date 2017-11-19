Police have identified the victim of a stabbing in Valley Gardens on Saturday as an 18-year-old man.

Officers were called to Kimberly Avenue, near Rizer Crescent and Louelda Street, around 4 a.m. on Saturday after a resident saw the man being stabbed and called police.

Police said the teenager was involved in a fight with a number of people outside a home in the area when he was stabbed in the upper body.

He was brought to hospital in critical condition, but on Sunday police said he was now in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

