A new safety app aims to give University of Winnipeg students peace of mind as they head to class this week.

The UW Safe app will let the university send out a push alert to every student who's downloaded the app in the event of an emergency.

"You can just push one button and it'll give you the opportunity to call 911, security services or our sexual misconduct response team," said Marty Grainger, the university's director of security services.

Grainger said the app will be used to let students know what to do during extreme weather or an emergency that would require them to find a secure place to hide on campus.

The app has a "friend walk" feature that allows students to send a message to a friend asking whether they would be willing to accompany the student to their car or campus residence.

A couple of hundred students have signed up for the app, Grainger says.

Red River College and the University of Manitoba have similar apps.