Winnipeggers who want to dump their paper utility bills can now manage their water and waste accounts online.

The City of Winnipeg has created a self-service website where people can submit their water meter readings, make payments and even view their household water consumption history.

"We encourage residents to register for MyUtilityBill and take advantage of paperless billing to reduce waste and invest in a greener future," a statement from the city says.

"The online self-service tool will also help customers budget and identify ways to reduce their water consumption."

To register for MyUtilityBill, customers need a valid email address and their City of Winnipeg utility account and meter numbers, which can be found on a copy of their water bill.