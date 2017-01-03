The new year is underway, but questions remain in four homicides from 2016.

One-sixth of Winnipeg's homicides last year remain unsolved.

Police said charges have been laid in 20 homicide investigations, but four remain open and active with no charges.

Those investigations include the fatal rooming house fire in July on the 100 block of Austin Street North. Brenda Campbell, 51, and John McKinnon Bendon, 61, died in the blaze.

Police are also still investigating the November death of Theodoros Belayneh, 32, who was shot near Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue after going to a hip hop show.

Belayneh and some of his friends saw American rapper Ace Hood perform at Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway hours before he was shot. Police have asked for people who were at the concert to come forward, saying clues may be saved in their phones.

The final open investigation involves the death of 41-year-old Marilyn Rose Munroe whose body was found on Feb. 22 in a home in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue.

She was last seen alive on Feb. 12 in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Andrews Street, said police. Police have asked for anyone with information about her whereabouts around that date to contact investigators.

Police are looking for Tyron Harper, 23. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Not included in the list of open files is the death of Clarence Ignace, who was found with stab wounds in the Central Park neighbourhood on Dec. 20.

On Tuesday, police renewed a plea for the public's help in locating Tyron Custer Harper, 23, who's being sought for second-degree murder in connection to the death of Ignace.

Anyone with information about any of the cases asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).