Four University of Manitoba research teams have received about $10 million in funding, including $3.1 million from the province, for work intended to improve the lives of chronic disease patients.

The four projects are focused on kidney disease, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and brain-based development disabilities in children.

"By working together and investing in these networks, we are helping Manitoba's research institutions create the innovative solutions needed to support patients across this province and beyond," Blaine Pedersen, Manitoba's growth, enterprise and trade minister, said in a news release Tuesday.

The projects are part of Canada's Strategy for Patient-Oriented Research, a national project billed as engaging patients as partners and led by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

That organization provided $6 million in funding for the four projects, in addition to $1 million from local research partners and $3.1 million from the province through Research Manitoba.