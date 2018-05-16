Manitoba's east-side boreal forest gets 2 big endorsements for UNESCO World Heritage Site status

After 14 years of trying, Manitoba's east-side boreal forest is finally poised to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Two reports headed to the UN next month both recommend approving Pimachiowin Aki as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site.

"Manitoba is proud to continue its support of this important project and we remain confident the bid will be successful," said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires in a release.

"This unique and environmentally important part of the province is worthy of our protection and we are pleased to see support for our efforts continue to grow."

Both the International Council on Monuments and Sites and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, advisory bodies to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, are endorsing adding the forest to the list.

Pimachiowin Aki means "the land that gives life," and includes 29,040 square kilometres of boreal forest spanning the Manitoba–Ontario boundary.

Four First Nations — Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi and Poplar River — are involved in the project.

"We very much appreciate the support we have received from the governments of Manitoba, Ontario and Canada," said William Young of the Bloodvein First Nation and Pimachiowin Aki spokesperson.

"We respect the process but remain optimistic that the recommendations will be accepted."

The Pimachiowin Aki bid for world heritage status has faced setbacks and rejections for 14 years. (Pimachiowin Aki)

In 2004, the province and stakeholders began work on the bid, which has suffered past rejections and a major setback in 2016 when an Ontario First Nation pulled out.

The Province of Manitoba spent more than $14.5 million on the bid under the previous NDP government.

After the Tories were elected in 2016, they warned UNESCO that rerouting the Bipole III transmission line through the area was not out of the question, though that line is now nearing completion in western Manitoba.

The NDP government opted for the longer route on the west side of Lake Winnipeg to avoid running Bipole III through the proposed UNESCO site.

The site would be the first-ever "mixed" UNESCO World Heritage Site — meaning it's recognized for both natural and cultural value.

Criteria including protection status, integrity and natural value are all met, according to the reports.

The decision will be made a the World Heritage Committee 42nd session in Bahrain from June 24-July 4.