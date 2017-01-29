A third attempt is underway to get international recognition for a large section of boreal forest along the Manitoba-Ontario boundary.

The two provinces have spent millions of dollars over the last 13 years in hopes of getting the area known as Pimachiowin Aki named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Two earlier bids were deferred.

Project manager Gord Jones says the new bid is likely be be debated next year, and he's optimistic.

The remote area is touted as a pristine section of boreal forest where indigenous inhabitants have maintained strong ties to the land.

UNESCO already recognizes more than one-thousand spots around the globe as World Heritage Sites, and Jones says the designation can boost tourism and awareness.

The UNESCO bid was dealt a setback last year when one of the five First Nation communities involved in the project pulled out.