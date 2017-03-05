The United Nations says it is concerned about asylum seekers who are coming into Manitoba on foot in the bitter cold to make refugee claims.

"They walk for hours and there's no exact marking to demonstrate where the border is, so that's a little concerning to us," said Azadeh Tamjeedi, a lawyer with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Tamjeedi was in Winnipeg on a UN mission to Manitoba this week to observe the current migrant situation.

Asylum seekers are fleeing the United States on foot for Manitoba and have been crossing into the province, often in farmers' fields and on train tracks near Emerson, Man. — a small border town located about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Azadeh Tamjeedi, a lawyer with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, visited Emerson and talked to refugees. (Azadeh Tamjeedi)

After visiting Emerson on Thursday, Tamjeedi said she is concerned about the trek asylum seekers have been making.

"What was concerning to us is the vastness of the territory and the fact that the people are taking greater risks to cross the border," she said.

Critics argue the controversial Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement sets the conditions for asylum seekers to take these risks to get into Canada.

The agreement forces asylum seekers to apply for refugee status in the first safe country they arrive in, with some exceptions.

One is that a refugee claim can be made if a person has arrived in Canada somewhere other than an official border or point of entry — like a farmer's field, for example.

Tamjeedi said the UN doesn't have a position on the agreement but continues to monitor the situation.

Refugee claimants properly treated

During her trip to Winnipeg, Tamjeedi spoke to two refugees who had crossed the border.

Aside from the way migrants are entering the province, the UN has few concerns, she said.

"People are being processed in a very compassionate manner," she said.

"They were all really happy with the way that they've been treated and they were all very grateful."