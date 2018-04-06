Video game giant Ubisoft to open Winnipeg office

Video game giant Ubisoft is coming to Winnipeg.

The France-based company, best known for its Assassin's Creed series, announced Friday morning that it plans to open an office in the city.

The worldwide company plans to invest $35 million in Manitoba and said the new studio will create 100 new jobs over the next five years.

"With its thriving local techno-creative industry and innovative university and college programs that combine creative arts, IT and computer science, Winnipeg is truly a hidden gem for talent in the video game industry," said Darryl Long, a 15-year veteran at Ubisoft who will be managing director of the Winnipeg studio, in a news release.

On its website, Ubisoft says it has the largest in-house development staff in the industry, employing more than 12,000 people.

The firm already has more than 30 studios in 18 countries, including offices in Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City and Halifax.

The company employs 4,500 people in Canada.

The news conference was also attended by Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and Economic Development Winnipeg president Dayna Spiring.

Spiring said the move has been in the works for roughly two years.

"This is a huge win for Winnipeg," she said in the news release.

The firm is known for publishing several acclaimed video game franchises, including Far Cry, Just Dance, Prince of Persia, Rayman and the Tom Clancy series.