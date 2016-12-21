A new report says Winnipeg needs more taxis and recommends allowing ride-hailing companies such as Uber to operate in the city.

The report, prepared by consulting firm MNP LLP for Manitoba's Taxicab Board, says Winnipeg has significantly fewer taxicabs per capita than communities of a comparable size — one cab for every 1,252 people in winter in Winnipeg, compared to one cab for every 860 people on average elsewhere.

The recommendation for ride-hailing companies says they should be licensed as a separate category but governed by safety and consumer protection rules similar to those for taxis.

The review was launched in December of 2015 to look for ways to modernize the cab industry.

It states current taxi laws in the province wouldn't prevent Uber from operating as a dispatch service, as long as drivers have a taxicab driver's licence and business licence.

In March, Edmonton became the first city in Canada to pass a bylaw authorizing and regulating ride-hailing businesses.

Since then, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Waterloo have followed suit, and regulatory reviews are underway in a handful of other cities in Ontario, the review states.

Other cities have enacted regulations to explicitly prevent ride-hailing companies from entering the market, the review noted.

"There is nothing that the City would require of Uber to operate here, other than pay the taxicab licence fee (if applicable) and meet the requirements that apply to all businesses," a City of Winnipeg spokesman wrote in an email Wednesday.

Uber welcomes report

Susie Heath, a spokeswoman for Uber, said in an email the company welcomes the review's findings.

"The report confirms that the vast majority of Manitobans want ridesharing and we look forward to bringing Uber to the province soon so that Manitobans can benefit from another safe, reliable way to get around their communities and flexible income earning opportunity," Heath wrote.

Uber has previously courted expansion into Winnipeg, but local taxicab drivers have voiced concerns about the way the business operates.

The review identified Manitoba's licence application process as the key factor leading to an "overly restricted and limited choice in the market," and said it also creates a significant administrative burden for the regulator.

The ride-hailing recommendation is one of 40 in the review on a variety of issues, ranging from licensing structure and fares to regulations and customer service, over the long- and short-term.

Safety concerns

Also on the list are a variety of safety, security and customer service recommendations, including mandatory in-car photo ID of drivers and their numbers, increased collaboration with city police and an improved complaint system for customers.

The safety recommendations come on the heels of concerns over the safety of taking cabs in the city, including multiple complaints of sexual harassment and assault at the hands of drivers.

Randy Williams, the chairperson of the Taxicab Board, said the TCB will thoroughly review the 40 recommendations.

Pernell Flett, the founder of taxicab alternative Neechi Rides, said he would be happy to see Uber come to Winnipeg.

"There's enough business to go around for everybody," Flett said.

"Uber's no threat to me."

Flett said he still hears concerns from passengers about cab safety, and Uber might be another option for customers.

"We'll have to wait to see how they operate," Flett said.