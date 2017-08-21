A two-year-old Alberta girl is dead after a shelving unit collapsed on her last week.

The tragic incident happened Thursday at the Wilderness Edge Resort in Pinawa, Man., where her family was attending a worship conference, RCMP say.

Police say the girl was under supervision when she ran past a portable wooden room partition that tipped over due to the weight of metal shelving racks leaning against it.

The partition and the shelving units landed on the girl, who was was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say they are investigating, but foul play is not suspected.