A woman is dead after an early-morning crash in Winnipeg Sunday.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Dublin Ave at about 7:05 a.m.

There, they found two vehicles had crashed, and four adults were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from critical to non-life-threatening.

Police said Sunday afternoon a 34-year-old woman had died from injuries from the crash. The remaining three victims have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One sedan and one SUV were involved in the crash. The SUV ended up on the sidewalk in front of a textile company.

Police say potential charges are under review by investigators from their traffic division.