Two teen girls hit woman with bottle, drag man several metres in violent carjacking, police say

Two teen girls face a slew of charges after they hit a woman over the head with a bottle and dragged a man several metres to steal a car.

Police say the violent carjacking began at about 10 p.m. on Roy Street on Thursday. A woman was getting out of her car at home when two teenaged girls came up to her and tried to steal her vehicle, hitting her over the head with a bottle.

When a neighbour came running over to help the girls threatened her before running away.

The woman had minor injuries after being hit, said police.

While the first victim was being helped, the two girls then stole the neighbour's car. The neighbour's fiance spotted the duo and tried to stop them, but was dragged about five metres for his efforts. He also suffered minor injuries, said police.

The girls then went on a joyride, hitting several vehicles along the way. Police caught up to the pair while they were driving on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue and tried to contain them on Sinclair Street and Magnus Avenue, but the girls managed to escape in the stolen car.

Police chased them to a parking lot on McPhillips Street where the vehicle was smashed into two curbs and a parked car, finally rendering it inoperable.

Police immediately arrested the pair, who also had minor injuries. They were taken to hospital and released.

"This is a pretty troubling incident, I had a hard time writing this one today," said Const. Jay Murray.

"The fact that two young females are capable of causing this much damage and probably a lot of trauma on one or two victims, so a very troubling incident."

A 14-year-old girl faces two counts of robbery, uttering threats, drunk driving, fleeing police and failing to comply with court orders.

A 16-year-old girl faces two counts of robbery and failing to comply with court orders.

They were both detained in custody.