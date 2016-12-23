Two sisters spread holiday cheer

Air Date: Dec 23, 2016 2:39 PM CT

Two sisters spread holiday cheer0:47

Since 2011, these two sisters have given out Christmas gifts to people living in the North End to honour their late father. They call it the Gary Effect.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Sunday

Periods of snow

-6°C

Monday

Periods of snow and blowing snow

-11°C

Tuesday

A mix of sun and cloud

-10°C

Wednesday

Sunny

-5°C

Thursday

Sunny

-12°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage