No one was seriously hurt after pepper spray was dispersed in a Winnipeg school Wednesday.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Tec Voc High School at 11:45 a.m.

Several students were treated on site after the incident, said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division. Two people, including one staff member and one student, were taken to hospital for treatment.

The pepper spray attack happened in a hallway in the gym annex, the division said, and police are investigating.

While the school was not closed, the gymnasium was closed to let it air out, said the spokesperson.