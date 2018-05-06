Two dead after brush fire behind business on Regent Avenue

Two people, severely burned after a brush fire behind a business on Regent Avenue Friday, have died.

Winnipeg police said emergency responders were called at 11:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Regent Avenue for reports of a brush fire.

When responders arrived, they found two adult men with severe burns. They later died.

There was no other information on how the fire started. Police are investigating. Police said no fire suppression was needed to put out the fire.

There is currently a burn ban in Winnipeg due to the dry conditions in and around the city.