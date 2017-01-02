A fight broke out in Brandon after a party the night before New Year's Eve, sending one man to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds.

Several people stayed over after a house party in the 100-block of Princess Ave. East Friday night, Brandon police said in a release. That morning, they believe a verbal argument between three men turned physical.

Police were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m. where they found one man in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery with several stab wounds, police said.

Two men were apprehended at the scene.

Police said the suspects, 20 and 25, were set to appear in court Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The 25-year-old suspect was also found to be bound by conditions to abstain from the consumption of alcohol and not to possess any weapons. He has been charged with breaching those conditions.