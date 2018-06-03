RCMP turn to SpongeBob, Star Wars to spice up social media posts

Sure, guns are still necessary, as are handcuffs, cruisers and off-road vehicles, but one of the most effective — and often quirky — tools being used by the Manitoba RCMP is social media.

With a few taps of the fingers and the push of a button, more than 100,000 people can be reached with photos of suspects in break-ins, warnings of scams, news about crashes that have closed roads and messages about safety.

Guess our radar can’t handle parsecs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Maythe4th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Maythe4th</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowdown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowdown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noexcuseshan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noexcuseshan</a> <a href="https://t.co/BoBpbULEH2">pic.twitter.com/BoBpbULEH2</a> —@rcmpmb

But Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have also give the force a change to be cheeky and fun — and use pop culture references like SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Wars and fictional hosers Bob and Doug McKenzie.

"Over time, we've kind of found our voice now and we've realized we can be a little bit humorous, when the time is right," said Letisha Sherry, Manitoba RCMP's social media specialist.

"But we need to be serious when we have to. We've found the balance now."

Letisha Sherry, left, took this photo of herself and and RCMP Sgt. Mark Hume during a recent ride-along. 'I rode around with him for about four hours and tweeted about every traffic stop we did. The public really liked it,' she said. (Letisha Sherry)

Prior to having a dedicated social media person, posts by the RCMP were few and far between and the number of followers reflected that. Back in May 2015, when Sherry started, the force had about 10,000 followers on all platforms combined.

The goal was to double that by October 2017.

"We smashed them out of the park," Sherry said.

But now there's pressure to keep those followers interested and engaged "so that they're there when we need them to help with tips or information or with a missing person," she added.

So the challenge is finding the right tone at the right time, making the RCMP's social media platforms places people want to check for news as well as a few laughs.

Some posts are serious, some are playful, some are historical throwbacks to the North-West Mounted Police (precursor to the RCMP) and some pay tribute to members and communities, or raise awareness about issues like mental health or sexual assault.

There are posts that show RCMP members reading to students, pulling over speeders, pulling over the intoxicated driver of a riding lawn mower, attending powwows, giving blood, getting dunked in tanks at charity events, escorting Santa in a parade, patrolling back roads on ATVs (or streets on bicycles and waterways in boats), and showing off the canine unit and those puppies destined to be part of it.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre says social media can swiftly spread a message, which means tips can come back quickly for police. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

There are peeks into the dive unit, the emergency response team and the bomb unit, as well as spotlights on other people and their positions within the force, like dispatchers who deal with emotional people at the most trying moments of their lives.

​"It's not always the front-line police officer. There are a lot of jobs within the RCMP," Sherry said.

And there are regular features like ​Wanted Wednesday, with a focus on suspects at large. It has worked so well that the social media crew gets several requests from officers to post someone's photo, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

In one case, police had been looking for a month for a man accused of assaulting a ref at a hockey game. Manaigre posted the man's name and picture on social media, and within four hours the man had turned himself in to one of the detachments.

He knew he'd better do it before someone else did, said Manaigre, emphasizing how quickly social media can spread a message.

"People are on it, they're engaged, so let's take advantage of that," he said.

Some postings result in media coverage, which helps spread the stories to even larger audiences.

Manaigre and some of the other communications people do the newsy stuff but Sherry typically does the more colourful posts.

She admits to crafting things that might be a bit too quirky but before they're posted, they get viewed and vetted by others. If they need to, they'll reel a post back in and give it some polishing to find a "happy medium," she said.

There is also caution among the group about timing, so as not to follow a serious matter too soon with a goofy one or post a safe driving message after a fatal crash, for example.

They once used Twitter to tell the story of the murder of a teen in Thompson on the 30th anniversary of her death. The tweets were composed from the girl's point of view on the last day of her life.

The effort caught the attention of the RCMP bosses in Ottawa and won Manaigre an award.

​"It's nice to get that kind of recognition when you do something a little outside of the box," Sherry said, noting one of her ideas is to bring a more human element to the RCMP.

At 7:30 pm Apr 22 on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBHwy59?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBHwy59</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> caught a 23yo racing a motorcycle, speeding (180 in 100 kmh zone), careless driving & failing to yield for emerg. vehicle. Said he was looking for good spot to pull over. $2739 fine, motorcycle impounded & serious offence notice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/noexcuses?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#noexcuses</a> <a href="https://t.co/zkmcGpApJ4">pic.twitter.com/zkmcGpApJ4</a> —@rcmpmb

On Mother's Day, officers sent pics of themselves posing with their children or sent greetings to their mothers in other parts of the country via the RCMP social media platforms.

"That really humanizes us. Most of us have kids at home and we're running to soccer and trying to figure out what's for supper," she said.

"I think it's important for the public to know that and through social media we can show that side of us."

Sherry had a lot of fun during the Winnipeg Jets' playoff run, incorporating a few of the players' names in a playful way to get out a message about speeding.

"I think I squealed at my cubicle and clapped my hands when I got that one," she said. "The fact that I could get the Jets in there and a safety message? That was a home run for me."

But her favourite moment so far came in April 2017, when the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP got into a Twitter battle with the Vancouver Police Department over weather and affordable housing as all three forces vied for recruits.

Sherry renewed the battle this year, to rub in the fact the Jets were in the playoffs but the Vancouver Canucks were far from the post-season.

She's now set her sights on another police force closer to home, with a goal of overtaking them in Twitter popularity.

"I want to catch [the Winnipeg Police Service], that's what I want to do," she said.

The WPS has 117,000 followers on Twitter. But as for Facebook and Instagram, the RCMP has sped away.

The city police have just 23,000 followers on Facebook and a mere 217 on their Instagram, which only has two postings so far.

The Manitoba RCMP Instagram account boasts more than 5,000 followers and they have over 56,000 following on Facebook, along with nearly 49,000 following their tweets.