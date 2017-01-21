As the inaugural festivities came to a close south of the border, a group of Winnipeg-based comedians and musicians teamed up for their own show inspired by U.S. politics — but with a very different tone.

On Friday night, performers took the stage at the Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre for a mixed-bag performance ranging from improv skits to musical acts that shared a central theme: the newly-minted American President Donald Trump.

The event billed itself as "a response to feeling helpless and confused in the wake of the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

"While we cannot necessarily "fix" the problems we perceive in our neighbour's house, we can work to promote egalitarianism, social justice and peace here in Canada," organizers wrote on the event Facebook page. "We can make some noise."

Performers included comedians Lara Rae and Dean Jenkinson, improv group Outside Joke and musical acts Sweet Alibi, Claire Therese, jaymez and the Fu Fu Chi Chi Choir.

Proceeds to local women's organization

All proceeds from the event are going to Winnipeg's Sage House, a non-profit organization serving women in the North End neighbourhood.

Sage House manager Kim Stitt said the organization has concerns about Trump's presidency.

"I think that Trump is a misogynist, if you want my absolute, honest opinion, and that is something that we work very hard in my personal life and in my professional life to dismantle that sort of philosophy and political stance on things." Stitt said.

"I think that having a man in power who spouts those kind of philosophies definitely creates space for other people who already have those opinions to feel like those opinions are now welcome and that they can also enact their values, which is concerning. It's hugely concerning since violence against women and especially Indigenous women is endemic."​