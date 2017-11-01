Puck? Jet? What about Blades or just plain Buff?

True North Sports and Entertainment is looking for a name for one of its security pups.

The owner of the Bell MTS Place and the Winnipeg Jets recently brought dogs into its security team, including three pups in training, one of which is still unnamed.

Season-ticket holders are being asked for suggestions for names, from which four finalists will be chosen and made public on Monday. Fans can vote for their favourite until Nov. 8, when the winning name will be announced.

True North Sports and Entertainment's security puppy needs a name, and the Winnipeg Jets owners want the public to choose it. We think this dog's superpower will be melting the bad guys' hearts. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The three eight-week-old Labrador retrievers are in training to work with current security dogs Daisy and Dante. Ryp was named for late Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien and Grace was named after the song by the Tragically Hip in honour of the band's late lead singer, Gord Downie.

"Like his brother and sister, he was hand-picked for his fearlessness, responsiveness, and investigative nature as well as for being friendly and full of energy," handler and trainer Dave Bessason said.

If the dog was a golden lab, we'd suggest Bobby — but since that's not the case, take your best shot because this is still anybody's game.