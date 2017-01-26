Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa has put tens of billions on the table in health transfers and it's up to the provinces whether they take the money.

Trudeau made the remarks during a media conference at the University of Winnipeg ahead of a town-hall meeting that began around 4 p.m.

Trudeau pointed out that the federal government is also offering $5 billion over 10 years for mental-health and home care.

He did not answer a question about whether he would impose a deadline for reaching a deal.

"We've put forward significant amounts of money," said Trudeau. "It's to provinces to decide whether they want that money or not."

"I've heard clearly from citizens in Manitoba and right across the country and so have our great team of Manitoba MPs that Manitobans want leadership on mental health, leadership on home care, and that's exactly what the federal government is showing," he added.

Manitoba has launched an online ad campaign criticizing the federal government's plan to limit annual increases in health transfer payments.

Saskatchewan, three Atlantic provinces and all three territories have signed onto the plan.

Trudeau said he is looking forward to working with the hold-out provinces to ensure the welfare of all Canadians.

Lineup down the block

Before doors opened for Trudeau's press conference, crowds lined up down Spence Street from the doors to the gymnasium on the university campus and down Portage Avenue.

Local medicinal marijuana advocate Steven Stairs stood in line with a large poster reading "Legalize, not legal lies." He said even if the prime minister didn't take his question, he was attending the forum to "make a point."

Samantha Peters protested the B.C. Site C dam project while attending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appearance in Winnipeg on Thursday. (CBC)

"My stand is that Canadians won't — we won't accept the idea of prohibition under a different name, and that's exactly what legalization is coming down to," he said.

Stairs criticized Ottawa's indications the legalization of marijuana may include strict limits on quantity and potency for users under 25, saying he believes it will force users to seek out high-potency marijuana on the street.

Samantha Peters was another concerned attendee, armed with a sign protesting the Site C dam project in British Columbia.

On Monday, a panel of three judges dismissed a court case filed by the Prophet River and West Moberly First Nations in northeast British Columbia.

The group of First Nations argued flooding 5,500 hectares of the Peace River valley for the Site C dam infringes on their constitutionally protected treaty rights, and the federal government should have taken that into consideration before granting permits allowing the project to go ahead.

10th town hall session this year

It's the 10th stop — and the only one in Manitoba — in Trudeau's tour of the country, which began in eastern Ontario earlier this month.

The visit follows stops in Regina, Saskatchewan and Calgary, where the prime minister was challenged Tuesday on his commitment to growing the Albertan economy while also transitioning away from fossil fuels to meet climate change goals.

His Winnipeg appearance also included a trip to École Robert H. Smith School to meet the roughly 450 students from kindergarten to Grade 6 who sent him letters requesting a visit, and a brief stop at the city's new Jollibee.

Roughly 80 people were packed into the popular Filipino fast-food restaurant, including Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux and Liberal MLA Cindy Lamoureux. The father and daughter represent nearby constituencies with large Filipino populations.