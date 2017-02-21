The warm weather has wreaked havoc on the hopes of people fishing on the ice, and safety on the ice is becoming an issue, says a longtime Red River outfitter and guide.

Stuart McKay has seen the ice through thick and thin in his 30-year career, but he said this year's melt is unique.

"We are into a scenario where we are [in the] third week of February; we've not seen temperatures like this," he said.

"We have late March temperatures right now, not latter February."

RCMP say on Monday night, a truck went through the ice on the east side of the Red River near Lockport, Man. There were no reports of injuries.

"The ice is deteriorating, obviously, with all this warm weather," McKay said.

The Manitoba Conservation Officers Association posted a photo of the truck on its Facebook page and warned people to stay off the river.

While avid anglers may still be taking to the ice at the popular fishing spot, McKay said "safety will become an issue, as this truck basically is proving."