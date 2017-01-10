RCMP say the roads were icy when a 68-year-old man was killed at an uncontrolled railway crossing in Arden, Man.

On Sunday the man was headed eastbound in his truck towards the Boughton Street train tracks, RCMP said. The man was driving slowly and attempted to stop at the crossing.

However, RCMP said the truck was hit by a northbound train.

The man died at the scene.

RCMP said alcohol is not considered a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Arden is located about 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.