A resident of a semi-rural neighbourhood in southeastern Winnipeg wants city hall to revoke a truck-driving neighbour's right to park a semi-trailer tractor in the driveway of a 3,000-square-foot home.

Earlier this month, Winnipeg's planning department granted the owner of a one-hectare (or roughly 2.5-acre) property near the south end of St. Anne's Road the right to park his rig at his residential property when he's in the city.

According to city rules, city planners have to sign off on any request to park a heavy truck on a residential property.

The planning department agreed to allow this truck to sit on a residential driveway because the vehicle is supposed to be on the road nine out of 10 days, the property owner to the north runs a dog-kennel business on site, and all the truck driver's immediate neighbours have signed letters of support.

"The rural setting of the subject site at the end of a regional street, two lots north of the floodway, is as likely a location for approval for this particular use," planners write in a decision approved by planning director John Kiernan on Oct. 3.

"The truck parking would be occasional and with very few homes in the immediate vicinity should not create an adverse effect."

A neighbour several homes away on Four Mile Road, however, appealed this decision on the basis "semi-trailers on the gravel cause damage to the road" and are noisy, according to an appeal filed with the city.

Winnipeg's appeal committee will consider the request to banish the semi-trailer tractor on Thursday morning.