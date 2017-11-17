A 73-year-old Manitoba man is lucky to be alive after the truck he was driving crashed through a bridge guardrail Friday and plunged through the ice below.

RCMP from the southern Manitoba communities of Carman and Morden were called at 8:40 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Road 18 W., north of Highway 3 in the rural municipality of Dufferin, about 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

A St. Claude driver was headed south when he lost control of his truck, which was sent careening off a bridge, RCMP said. The vehicle and the trailer it was towing, along with the driver, went through the ice and into the cold water.

Another driver pulled over at the scene and helped keep the truck driver warm until emergency crews arrived. (RCMP)

"He was not ejected but apparently had difficulty getting out of the truck while it was sinking," RCMP Const. Paul Manaigre told CBC News.

The man pulled himself to safety and a driver from another vehicle kept him warm while they waited for emergency crews to arrive.

The 73-year-old driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures.​

Alcohol wasn't a factor and police believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt, Manaigre said.

The investigation continues.

More from CBC Manitoba: