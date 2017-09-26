A third man has been charged in the July shooting death of 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek in Winnipeg's North End neighbourhood.

Anthony Monias, 32, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Monday.

Bodnarek was visiting a home on Selkirk Avenue at Parr Street when people came to the door around 10 p.m. on July 21, police previously said.

Another person in the home answered the door, but when a shot was fired, Bodnarek was the only person hit. Bodnarek was rushed to hospital where he died.

Police previously said it may have been a case of a mistaken address and "everyone in the residence was really innocent parties."

Monias has a long history of convictions for offences including assault, armed robbery and kidnapping going back more than a decade.

Last week, Craig Monkman, 19, and Albert Thomas, 34, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.