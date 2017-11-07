A monument to the generosity of organ donors in Manitoba has a new home after outgrowing its old one.

The Tree of Life has been transplanted to the Health Sciences Centre, 20 years after it was first unveiled in 1997. In its new space, it will continue to grow, with new leaves added each year representing Manitobans who donated their organs.

At a ceremony on Monday, officials at HSC and Transplant Manitoba unveiled the monument, designed by Audrey Hiebert, with leaves designed by Beth Gage.

One of the donors honoured on the Tree of Life is Linda Kyrzyk's daughter, Leanne. Kyrzyk recounted the day she and her family had to make that difficult decision.

"On that day, when we knew she wasn't coming back to us, we were asked if she was an organ donor. Our first answer was no. This was not something that we ever thought that we needed to talk about," she said.

Leanne's twin sister, Laura, spoke up.

"I remember Laura immediately speaking out. 'Mom, we have to do this. This is something Leanne would want.'"

Ultimately, six of Leanne's organs would find matches, including her heart, lungs, both kidneys, liver, and pancreas.

"The hardest part was having to let her go, but knowing we had made the right decision gave us the comfort and the strength we needed to say our goodbyes until we meet again," Kyrzyk said.

Reg Helwer, Brandon West MLA and chair of the special committee on organ and tissue donation, also shared a personal story of organ donation at the event.

Six years ago, Helwer's daughter Jessica was diagnosed with a kidney disease, IgA nephropathy. She received a kidney donation from her mother.

"Unfortunately as these things sometimes do, the doctors told us only five per cent of the time that disease will reoccur and attack the now healthy kidney," Helwer said. "And well, someone has to be in that five per cent, and Jessica was.

"So this year, we went through all that again, with our son now being the living kidney donor."

Last year, a record 57 Manitobans, including six youth, received kidney transplants through Manitoba's renal transplant programs at HSC, Helwer said. Of those, 25 came from living kidney donors and another six came through the latest option, donation after cardiac death.

Kyrzyk encourages people to volunteer to donate their organs, which they can do online at signupforlife.ca.