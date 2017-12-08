Mayor Brian Bowman has reversed course and taken Winnipeg Transit cuts off the table as his inner circle approved amendments to the city's budget for 2018.

City council's executive policy committee voted Friday to raise on-street parking fares by another 50 cents an hour next year in order to raise another $1 million. The money will remove the need to cut back on transit service on 22 bus routes in 2018, as the first draft of next year's budget proposed.

A transit fare hike of 25 cents per ride remains on the table, but the executive policy committee also voted to ask city staff to examine some form of transit subsidy for low-income passengers.

Other budget amendments include the allocation of $200,000 to repair arson damage in three city parks, $100,000 to improve playground safety in 2018 and setting aside $1.75 million in 2019 to create a new recreation centre in southwest Winnipeg, as South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes had requested.

The budget will come before council for a vote on Tuesday.