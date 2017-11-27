Winnipeg's newcomer and Indigenous communities are joining forces to oppose a proposed 25 cent increase to transit fares, warning the move would increase the barriers already faced by low-income members of both communities.

Several groups, including the Canadian Muslim Women's Institute, the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations (MANSO), Aboriginal Youth Opportunities and Functional Transit Winnipeg, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to voice their concerns.

"We need to address this collectively," said Seid Ahmed, refugee response co-ordinator with MANSO. "The bus fare hike will have a lot of impact on low-income families.… Twenty-five cents is a lot of money. This is going to limit people's mobility, and when we limit people's mobility there's going to be a huge consequence," he said.

"It's like asking those low-income families to stay at home, basically."

The fare hike, which would come into effect Jan. 1, 2018, is part of the city's 2018 preliminary budget, and would be the largest jump in transit fares since 2008.

Largest jump in transit fares since 20082:25

Mayor Brian Bowman has said the hike would go toward covering the money lost when the provincial government announced earlier this year it will no longer cover half of Winnipeg Transit's operating costs and effectively froze funding at 2016 levels.

The city expects that to result in an $8.3-million shortfall in transit funding.

Bowman said a drop in bus ridership representing $6.4 million in lost revenue added even more pressure to Winnipeg Transit's bottom line. Increasing fares by 25 cents would add $5.7 million into city coffers next year, the preliminary budget forecasts.

'Support the vulnerable'

But Ahmed said it isn't fair to expect the city's low-income earners — many of whom rely on Winnipeg Transit as their only form of transportation — to cover the drop in revenue.

The group is calling on the city and provincial governments to look at providing a subsidized program for low-income riders.

"They should find a way to at least support the vulnerable community groups," Ahmed said.

The fare hike will leave many low-income Winnipeggers unable to ride the bus as frequently, and for refugees and newcomers, that limited mobility could be devastating as they work to integrate into their new community, Ahmed said.

Many will have to choose between going out to get groceries, attending English language classes, going to a job interview or meeting with others from their community, he said.

"If you add up all this, I think the city shouldn't balance the budget at the expense of its low-income families," he said. "I think the city and the province need to come up with a way that they're going to tackle this."

Bowman said he's concerned about low-income families who may face financial struggles because of the potential increase.

"That's why the $10-million cut from the province isn't absorbed fully within Transit — because of those concerns," he said on CBC Information Radio Monday morning.

"I'm keeping a very open mind and I'm listening very, very hard to those voices that we're hearing in the community right now. I share those concerns."

He would not commit to rolling back other projects to pay for the hike, such as additional money for fighting Dutch elm disease, Wi-Fi on buses or reducing the roads budget.

"We have to draft and table a balanced budget. Once it's balanced and presented to council and for the city for consideration, then we have the debates. And let's keep in mind, if it weren't for this provincial cut to transit, we would not be having this discussion right now."

The proposed city budget would also see fewer buses on routes. In the city's spending plan, 23 routes will either have service reduced or be eliminated altogether.

Even with the 25 cent increase, which would bring the full adult fare to $2.95, Winnipeg Transit riders would continue to pay among the lowest fares in the country — the national average for transit fares is $3.22.

The 2018 budget will be debated over the next three weeks. Council will vote on the spending plans during a special meeting slated for Dec. 12.

The proposed bus fare changes are: