Winnipeg Transit is launching its pilot project to test protective shields for bus drivers.

Council first approved the project in April as part of a larger package of safety upgrades that includes more video surveillance on buses and the hiring of up to five private security officers in 2018.

Calls for better protection have been happening for years, prompted by an increase in attacks on drivers. The issue came to a head in February 2017 when driver Irvine Fraser, 58, was stabbed to death.

Police said he was stabbed after he asked the lone rider on his bus to leave after pulling up to his last stop at the University of Manitoba.

Mayor Brian Bowman and transit union representatives will hold a news conference at the transit garage on Brandon Avenue at 11 a.m. to officially begin the trial period for the shields.

The testing phase is expected to last six months and consider a number of different shield options, according to a tender issued back in July.