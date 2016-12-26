The City of Winnipeg says bus riders should expect delays during their morning commute Tuesday.

Handi-Transit users will also need to find an alternative mode of transportation as only dialysis patients and riders with medical appointments will be picked up.

The interruption to service comes as the city tries to clean up after a Sunday blizzard dumped at least 25 centimetres of snow on the city.

The cancellations are more than just bad news for folks who rely on Handi-Transit, said Libby Zdriluk, who uses a wheelchair to get around.

She called the service "vital."

"I think of someone who probably hasn't been able to get out from the last week," said Zdriluk. "That's scary."

Libby Zdriluk says Handi-Transit cancellations are more than just bad news for people who rely on the service. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Snow clearing continues tomorrow beginning with back lanes.

City crews will also be working Tuesday to pick up garbage and recycling that wasn't picked up Monday.