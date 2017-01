Winnipeg firefighters battled the cold to put out a blaze at a home in Transcona on Friday.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Ravelston Avenue West.

Crews could be seen on the roof of the house.

It's not yet clear where the fire started.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.