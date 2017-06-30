Activists demanding action on the First Nations youth suicide crisis stalled traffic trying to head east out of Winnipeg on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday afternoon.

About 50 protesters gathered on either side of the highway at Deacon's Corner, speaking to drivers and handing out information on the youth suicide crisis gripping First Nations communities, before allowing them through.

The group of protesters, including adults and children, waved American Indian Movement flags and held a drum ceremony along the side of the highway shortly before 1:30 p.m. before moving out on to the highway. The protesters cleared the highway around 3 p.m.

Peaceful protest continues at #MBHwy1 at #MBHwy207. #rcmpmb reminds motorists to please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/yDSC0zOQ4n — @rcmpmb

The activists were also asking people to sign a petition addressed to federal Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and Health Minister Jane Philpott.

"We need opportunities to identify where the priorities are needed, as well as equip the staffing with the funds that are necessary to intervene and prevent any more devastating losses to our communities," said Vin Clarke of the Urban Warrior Alliance.

About seven RCMP officers are also there.

The Urban Warrior Alliance was joined by the American Indian Movement Canada and Idle No More, Clarke said.

Clarke said his group contacted the Manitoba and Canadian governments in 2016 as the First Nations communities of Attawapiskat and Cross Lake faced growing suicide crises.

"After we made those calls to the government, there was no action to help improve the wellness of our youth up north or their families," he said.

Lineup of cars forms down TC as group speaks to drivers abt youth suicide crisis, passes pamphlet and petition that will go to Feds #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/9CVTrPEkjL — @BrohmanCBC

Driver Devin De Ruyck waited 45 minutes as he tried to get to Steinbach. Once he learned about what the group was protesting, he said he was supportive.

"I think it's good. It's a good message. It needs to be spread, it's not spread enough," he said.

When asked about the potential for hostility when they block traffic on the highway, which was busy with travel to lake country east of Winnipeg on Friday, Clarke said there is always the potential for hostility when his group does something like this.

"But when we do something like this, we do it with good intent and with good spirits," he said.