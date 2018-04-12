Manitoba premier calls on 'so-called leaders' in B.C. to get out of way of Trans Mountain Pipeline

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister called out the government of British Columbia on Thursday over its opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, following last weekend's announcement the company building it is suspending construction on the project.

Pallister said he spoke out because he believes the pipeline expansion is in the national interest and one province shouldn't be allowed to stand in the way.

"We have statements made from so-called leaders in British Columbia, saying that the project will never go ahead," he said.

"Look, B.C.'s a wonderful place and it's an important part of Canada, but it's not Canada by itself and it never will be."

Kinder Morgan announced on Sunday that it was suspending non-essential spending on the $7.4-billion expansion project, citing opposition from the British Columbia government.

The project, which would expand a pipeline carrying oil from Alberta to tanker ships on the B.C. coast, has faced stiff opposition from environmental groups and local residents who fear the impact a spill could have on the area. The B.C. government has ordered a review of the previous Liberal provincial government's decision to approve the project.

'Edge of chaos'

Pallister now joins his counterparts in Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the federal government, in declaring support for the suspended Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Kinder Morgan has given the federal government until May 31 to deliver concrete assurances that the expanded line will get built.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit down with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in Ottawa for a meeting to discuss the dispute.

Pallister said the National Energy Board and federal cabinet reviewed the project and determined it was in the national interest.

"You have to have a process that people are willing to respect, with outcomes they're willing to accept. If you don't have that you have what we have now, which is the edge of chaos," he said.