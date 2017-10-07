An apparent early-morning prank on the Trans-Canada Highway has failed to amuse RCMP.

Portage la Prairie Mounties are looking for suspects after someone grabbed numerous barricades and pylons from a construction zone in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway and placed it in the eastbound lane, closing off the road completely.

The incident — which occurred where the highway intersects at Highway 13 east of Portage la Prairie — was reported by confused motorists about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

"We've always heard of people moving pylons and stuff a little bit out of the way," he said. "But to actually close the national highway is taking it up a notch."

Traffic backed up

The confusion created by the switcheroo ended up backing traffic up for nearly 500 metres before the barricades were removed, said Manaigre, who added that no collisions occured as a result.

"It's 4:30 in the morning, it's dark, people might not be driving at their full attention, and now all of a sudden you're driving an 18-wheeler and you've come across a road closed in front of you that's not expected to be closed," Manaigre said.

"We could have had a serious collision here and someone could have been seriously injured or even killed."

The incident prompted a reminder from RCMP to motorists to be aware of their surroundings and remain concious of driving conditions, as they can change suddenly without warning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

