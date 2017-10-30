The operator of the train that hit a man in Winnipeg says that section of tracks is notorious for people crossing illegally and he worries it will happen again.

David Leroux has worked with trains for more than 30 years and was in control of the one near Molson Street and Norwich Avenue in East Kildonan when it hit Elijah Gunner on Sept. 17.

Gunner, 20, was dragged 12 metres and had to have one leg amputated above the knee and the other below the knee.

Elijah Gunner, 20, who was drinking the night he was hit and doesn't remember it, said he plans to go through rehab and eventually become a social worker. (CBC)

Leroux says it's not the first time he's seen people on or near the tracks in the area.

"It's a terrible area, people do not want to wait," he told CBC News over the phone from his home in Kenora, Ont. "I had a woman not too long ago run across in front of us, carrying her child. That was really alarming to me, that she would take that chance to not wait.

"You're constantly just tense coming in there because it's consistently being crossed or people are running there. It's just a matter of time before it'll happen again."

Leroux says a train he was a conductor on hit a woman in the same area of the city roughly 20 years ago, and more recently a train he was driving ran into a dump truck while coming into the same area.

He says people don't realize how long it takes for a moving train to come to a stop.

"In an incident like that I apply the emergency brake, which means all the brakes are applied on every car that I'm handling behind the locomotives, including the locomotives, and everything is at a full application of brakes, and you just wait. It stops when it stops," he said.

"You just hang on, that's all you can do."

It took his train more than 180 metres to finally come to a stop after hitting Gunner, he said.

"That's 10,000 tonnes of train," Leroux said. "Even though I was going somewhere in the area of around 20 miles per hour, it doesn't stop right now — it takes some time to stop that train."

'Everything's finally starting to hit me'

Gunner, who had been drinking the night of the accident and doesn't remember being hit, told CBC News a few days after the crash that the incident had changed his life.

Elijah Gunner, 20, adjusts the brace on one of the legs he lost after being hit by a train Sept. 17. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

He called it a wake-up call and said he planned to quit drinking and eventually become a social worker after getting out of hospital and going through rehab for alcohol.

But just last week Gunner learned he was being discharged from hospital Monday, months earlier than he expected, and he told CBC News didn't have anywhere stable to live.

He also said he has relapsed once already and is worried about what his future will hold.

"Everything's finally starting to hit me," he said.

Leroux says he hopes the accident will encourage Winnipeggers think twice before illegally crossing the tracks in the area.

"That area has the apartment buildings nearby, everything is right there," he said. "There's kids there crossing — it's a busy place at certain times of the day — and they don't realize sometimes the track bed's not flat, it's uneven, and if they trip and they're not very quick getting out of the way, there's a good chance they're going to lose something."