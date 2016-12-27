A woman is dead after a fire in a trailer park in Île-des-Chênes, Man.

Fire officials in Ritchot say the blaze started around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Steven Penner was getting his car ready for work shortly before the fire broke out.

He said he started his car around 5:50 a.m., went inside, came back to his car and the trailer was engulfed.

"I heard this, like it sounded like a torch, and it was blowing into the house," Penner told CBC.

Steven Penner was getting his car ready for work shortly before the fire broke out. (Wendy Buelow / CBC)

Penner said he called 911 and woke up his neighbours.

He said the woman who died in the fire was a very nice neighbour.

"I knew she liked to go for walks and stuff and she always said 'good morning' and said 'hi.' She was friendly," he said.

Ritchot Fire Chief Scott Weir said the fire was contained to one building in the trailer park.

Officials are investigating, he said.

Île-des-Chênes is about 22 kilometres south of Winnipeg.