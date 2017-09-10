A 35-year-old Manitoba woman died early Sunday morning after getting out of a moving pickup truck that was carrying a trailer that hit her.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called around 3:20 a.m. to a crash on Highway 10 one kilometre south of Mafeking, Man.

Police say the woman, a resident of the Shoal River First Nation, was a passenger in the pickup truck and believe she exited it when she was hit by the trailer.

She was pronounced dead on the scene and police have charged the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man, with impaired driving causing death.

RCMP in Swan River and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the crash.