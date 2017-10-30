A non-stick spray and special visors are two ideas the City of Winnipeg is looking at testing to prevent snow and ice from building up on traffic lights.

After a storm blew in last Wednesday and into Thursday, city crews spent days clearing traffic signals that had become partially covered. The city blamed new LED lights, which don't get as hot other kinds of lights.

One possible solution is to spray the lenses with a clear material that prevents snow from sticking to them. The city is also considering installing visors that would block the snow, city spokesperson Lisa Fraser wrote in an email statement.

Winnipeg drivers won't often face situations like last week, Fraser said. Several conditions need to occur at the same time for snow to build up for more than a short period of time, including wet snow, extremely high winds and below-zero temperatures.

Winnipeg winters tend to be dry and any snow buildup usually melts during the day, she said.

"Situations when snow partially obscures traffic signal lights for more than a very short period of time rarely [occur], and is not expected to be an ongoing issue in Winnipeg this winter," she said.

The city uses more than 16,700 bulbs in traffic signals across the city and since it started installing them in the 1990s, "snow partially obscuring the lights for a prolonged period of time has never been a widespread issue," Fraser said.

The city doesn't have an annual cost for clearing snow from traffic signals because it is a rare occurrence, but last week's operation cost about $3,500 in overtime.