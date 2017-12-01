A security guard at a Winnipeg toy store has been fired after a video appears to show her pulling out a knife as she tries to stop an alleged shoplifter.

Sandra Houston and her husband had just walked into the the Polo Park Toys "R" Us store Tuesday night when they saw a security guard and a woman arguing at an entrance.

"There was punching, there was slapping, pulling hair and whatnot," Houston said, adding she pulled out her phone to start taking a video. "I thought that [the guard] was grabbing handcuffs — but she didn't grab handcuffs, she grabbed a knife.

Customers can be heard gasping in the video, which is just over a minute long, when the security guard appears to pull a knife out of her back pocket while she continues to struggle with the woman with her other hand.

Houston said the store manager quickly intervened, taking the knife out of the guard's hand and placing it in a nearby bin. She said customers in the store were terrified.

"They walked out. They put the toys down, and they walked out," she said. "They said 'I'm not doing this' and they walked away."

Emergency Services Management, which employed the security guard at the store, said the guard lost her job after an internal investigation showed she broke a number of protocols.

"ESM personnel are not permitted to carry any form of weapon or anything that can be perceived as a weapon," the company said in an emailed statement. "ESM [apologizes] to the customer involved, Toys "R" Us and its staff, as well as any customer who witnessed the incident."

'We apologize to our customers'

Clint Gaudry, Toys "R" Us vice-president of marketing and store planning, said in a statement emailed to CBC that the guard was employed by the outside vendor, and she went too far.

"The role of the security guard is to provide a visual presence to deter delinquent behaviour," he said. "Unfortunately in this instance, the security guard did not follow proper protocols and attempted to intervene during an attempted theft.

"We apologize to our customers who witnessed the altercation."

Toys "R" Us is working with local authorities as they carry out their investigation, Gaudry said.

Houston said the guard "put everybody else in danger and she only thought about herself instead of anybody else."

"That was crazy. It was really nuts, and it should not have even happened," she said.