The Salvation Army kicks off its Toy Mountain campaign Saturday at Investors Group Field. Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Blue Bombers game.

"For families who are struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table, the holidays can be extremely stressful," said Captain Bethany Dueck of the Salvation Army.

The goal is to make sure kids have a happy holiday.

Cash is also welcome, Dueck said, but the traditional kettle has been booted aside.

"This event will look slightly different," Dueck said. "We will actually have a fireman's boot at each kettle."

Captain Bethany Dueck is flanked by firefighters and police at Fire Station 1 during the annual Toy Mountain news conference. (CBC)

For those who aren't attending the game, donations can be dropped off at Winnipeg fire stations and Winnipeg police service centres between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police service centres are located at:

1750 Dugald Road.

2321 Grant Avenue.

260 Hartford Avenue.

245 Smith Street.

A mountain of toys will be set up at Polo Park Mall on Dec. 1 and 2.

The Salvation Army hopes to collect at least 15,000 toys.